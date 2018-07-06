The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have a roster full of players, and we want to talk about all of them. One Foot Down’s player profile series will take a look at every single one of them, and hopefully we all learn a little bit more about these guys, and Notre Dame’s chances for the upcoming 2018 season. In this entry: Liam Eichenberg.

#74 Liam Eichenberg

Eichenberg is a junior - along with classmate and fellow presumed starter Tommy Kraemer - projected to play at tackle for the Irish in 2018. He’s been lauded by the coaches as an athletic, moldable piece fitting the the prototype of a college tackle. Standing a 6’6 and weighing 303 lbs, he has great size and length to make an impact for Notre Dame this upcoming season.

However, there certainly are question marks surrounding Eichenberg. That, along with his first test coming against a brutal Michigan defensive line, will lend to expectations being tempered. Still, hopes are that he can live up to the hype and anchor down one end of the Irish offensive line.

3 Things About Liam Eichenberg

He is the big brother of Tommy Eichenberg - a Boston College commit and Notre Dame recruiting target in the class of 2019. Eichenberg was a consensus top 5 recruit in the state of Ohio, and the second most highly rated recruit in Notre Dame’s class of 2016 - behind only the aforementioned Tommy Kraemer. He comes from the same high school as former Notre Dame linebacker Dan Fox. Other notable alumni include Anthony Gonzalez and Brian Hoyer .

YouTube Hot Fire

Country, Condiment, or Canon

Identifying the player as either a country, condiment, or member of the Star Wars Canon.

Pre-Industrial Revolution United States.

This is oddly specific, but I feel it works extremely well for describing the potential that Liam Eichenberg brings to the table.

Before either of the Industrial Revolutions, and before either of the world wars, the United States was by no means a world power. It was a melting pot of people and ideas budding with potential, but it had yet to fully mature into the global superpower that we know it as today.

This is the fork-in-the-road that Liam Eichenberg is at. Loaded with potential, he could become another in a line of excellent Notre Dame offensive lineman en route to being an early draft choice. On the other hand, he could disappoint relative to expectations. However, I expect him to follow the same path of the United States and work his way into star status for the Fighting Irish.

2018 Outlook

As alluded to above, I expect a good 2018 for Liam Eichenberg.

Out of the pair of Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg in the Class of 2016, Eichenberg was lower rated but often viewed as having a higher ceiling. I believe that to be true. He can be the next Ronnie Stanley or Mike McGlinchey; he has all the talent and potential necessary to make a massive impact this upcoming season. While I can’t say 2018 won’t be without its bumps for the junior tackle, I certainly think that Eichenberg will show why he was so lauded coming out of high school. And hopefully he will set himself up for a Day 1 or Day 2 draft choice in the future.