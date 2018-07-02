Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Elite 2020 Tight End, Michael Mayer, Commits To The Irish

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish added more strength to their 2020 recruiting class with the commitment of 4 Star Tight End, Michael Mayer. The 6’5” 240 pound man-child is the 3rd ranked tight end prospect in the 2020 recruiting class.

Mayer chose the Irish over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, and many others. This blue-chipper from the Bluegrass State could basically write his ticket anywhere, but he couldn’t pass on attending Tight End U.

Mayer is the second tight end to commit early to Notre Dame’s 2020 recruiting class. The other is the 2nd ranked tight end; Kevin Bauman. They join 4 Star quarterback, Drew Pyne in a class that is picking up steam and now has a triumvirate of star power at the offensive skill positions.

With uncertainty at quarterback recruiting, and the offensive skill positions as a whole in the 2019 class, Notre Dame is showing they have a plan for the future with the 2020 class.