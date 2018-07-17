Notre Dame Football: Brandon Wimbush Not on Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award watch list, released today, features 13 seniors, 12 juniors and a sophomore. It includes signal callers from the North Texas Mean Green, the UMass Minutemen, Buffalo Bulls and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
It does not include Brandon Wimbush, the presumptive starting quarterback for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
While being named to the watch list is not a prerequisite for being named a semifinalist on Nov. 6, a finalist on Nov. 19 or a winner on Dec. 6, it’s really no surprise that Wimbush wasn’t named.
The Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee has never bestowed their award on the guy under center in South Bend, Ind. You — yes, you — have the power to effect change.
Beginning Sept. 4, you can vote for Wimbush — or Ian Book, Avery Davis or Phil Jurkovec — once per day at VoteOBrien.org until they shut us all down. The committee has given us 5 percent of the total balloting.
So if you don’t want Andrew Ford or Tyree Jackson or Kyle Kempt or Nathan Rourke — guys you wouldn’t know without an Athlon season preview — taking home this hardware at year’s end, you’d better set up that daily calendar reminder now.
Here’s the list of the 26 quarterbacks those stuffed shirts in Fort Worth, Texas believe are better than Wimbush:
Jake Bentley, South Carolina Gamecocks
Jake Browning, Washington Huskies
Kelly Bryant, Clemson Tigers
Mason Fine, North Texas
Ryan Finley, N.C. State Wolfpack
Nick Fitzgerald, Mississippi St. Bulldogs
Andrew Ford, UMass
Jake Fromm, Georgia Bulldogs
Will Grier, West Virginia Mountaineers
Justice Hansen, Arkansas State Red Wolves
Justin Herbert, Oregon Ducks
Alex Hornibrook, Wisconsin Badgers
Jalen Hurts, Alabama Crimson Tide
Tyree Jackson, Buffalo
Daniel Jones, Duke Blue Devils
Kyle Kempt, Iowa St. Cyclones
Brian Lewerke, Michigan State Spartans
Drew Lock, Missouri Tigers
Trace McSorley, Penn State Nittany Lions
McKenzie Milton, UCF Knights
Nathan Rourke, Ohio Bobcats
Brett Rypien, Boise State Broncos
Jarrett Stidham, Auburn Tigers
Brent Stockstill, Middle Tennessee
Khalil Tate, Arizona Wildcats
Manny Wilkins, Arizona State Sun Devils
Previous Davey O’Brien Award winners include: Jim McMahon (BYU, 1981), Todd Blackledge (Penn State, 1982), Steve Young (BYU, 1983), Doug Flutie (Boston College, 1984), Chuck Long (Iowa, 1985), Vinny Testaverde (Miami, 1986), Don McPherson (Syracuse, 1987), Troy Aikman (UCLA, 1988), Andre Ware (Houston, 1989), Ty Detmer (BYU, 1990-91), Gino Torretta (Miami, 1992), Charlie Ward (Florida State, 1993), Kerry Collins (Penn State, 1994), Danny Wuerffel (Florida, 1995-96), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Michael Bishop (Kansas State, 1998), Joe Hamilton (Georgia Tech, 1999), Chris Weinke (Florida State, 2000), Eric Crouch (Nebraska, 2001), Brad Banks (Iowa, 2002), Jason White (Oklahoma, 2003-04), Vince Young (Texas, 2005), Troy Smith (Ohio State, 2006), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007), Sam Bradford (Oklahoma, 2008), Colt McCoy (Texas, 2009), Cam Newton (Auburn, 2010), Robert Griffin III (Baylor, 2011), Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M, 2012), Jameis Winston (Florida State, 2013), Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014), Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2015-16) and Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma, 2017).
