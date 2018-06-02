With One Tweet, Texas A&M's Mike Elko Infuriates Notre Dame Football Fans

The world of college football recruiting is full of lies and half-truths. One school can show a certain statistic, and another school will prove it wrong with another statistic. It's the art of selling, and in today's game, it is just as important to be a great salesman as it is to be a great coach.

Fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are well aware of this dilemma. For years we have heard about X recruit stating that academics are important in their decision to attend a school — and then they choose Big State U with a graduation rate of 67% and he majors in general studies.

Notre Dame has used the slogan, "4 for 40" for about as long as I can remember. Four years for the next forty years of your life. I have no idea if they were the first to use that slogan, but they have certainly been the school that is most well known for its use.

That brings us to former Irish defensive coordinator Mike Elko and his new school, the Texas A&M Aggies. There was a tweet sent out recently that has Irish fans up in arms:

At Texas A&M, we are making moves on and off the field. It’s a 40 year decision and everybody knows that Aggies take care of Aggies! #GigEm pic.twitter.com/UHe1vYBMUc — Coach Mike Elko (@CoachMikeElko) June 2, 2018

Okay... A couple of things here:

This is for SEC schools only.

This is after 10 years from graduation.

You just can't use another school's academic slogan.

I would say, "c'mon Mike... you're better than this," but after his contract negotiations with Notre Dame after one year of service — we know better.

Needless to say, Irish fans are pissed-off about the tweet, and I can't blame them. Elko is a good defensive coordinator, a good recruiter, and deep down (or not so deep down) most fans wished he would have stayed.

He's also a S.O.B. that is quickly becoming a true villain. Get some original material Mike.