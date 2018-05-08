The Rise of Equanimeous St. Brown

I’m not a sports writer—never have been. But I am a fan. I doubt anyone would call me a super fan, though. I don’t remember statistics, I rarely remember players. It’s pretty pathetic. But every Saturday in the fall, I’m easy to find. I don my Notre Dame jersey, my Notre Dame hat and park myself in front of my television to watch Notre Dame Football. Sundays are easy too, only it’s a different jersey—Green Bay. Same television, though, so I’m easy to spot. I’ve been engaging in these rituals since 1996, when I went to my first Notre Dame game as a student. It’s been a hell of a ride. But things have just gotten tremendously more interesting.

In March, Green Bay signed Deshone Kizer; rescuing him from the quarterback hell that is Cleveland. I about came out of my skin. I’m sure no elite-level quarterback wants to be a backup, but if the choice is either Cleveland or backing up Aaron Rodgers, I’d hope Kizer was on the first plane out of Cleveland. But this isn’t about Deshone—maybe I’ll get to him later. This is about Green Bay selecting another Notre Dame phenom, Mr. St. Brown.

On April 28, 2018, the Green Bay Packers selected Equanimeous St. Brown as the 207th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was expected to go higher. Reports were that his 2017 season hurt his draft stock. I don’t know. I know he didn’t catch as many balls for as many yards or as many touchdowns in 2017 as in 2016. I also know he had Brandon Wimbush, bless his heart, as his quarterback in 2017 and Deshone Kizer in 2016. A receiver can only do so much. And Equanimeous did the things an elite receiver should do, game after game. I doubt Equanimeous would be as inequitable as me, but when you go from a 60% completion quarterback to a 49% completion quarterback, your production is going to decline. When you go from a quarterback that throws 24 TDs in a season to 16, you’re going to catch less. That’s what I saw. I watched open receivers get missed or unseen. I watched an underwhelming quarterback struggle for an entire season, eventually getting replaced. All the while, I watch Equanimeous run routes, get open, break away, and catch ridiculous balls that found their way to him. That’s what makes me so excited about Green Bay this year.

On May 7, 2018, Equanimeous St. Brown signed with the Green Bay Packers. Greer Martini signed too, but that’s another post in the making. I can’t tell you how much St. Brown’s contract is worth, that doesn’t appear to be disclosed. However, based on NFL rules, I know it’s a four-year deal with a fifth-year option. But if you’re reading this you probably already knew that. What a glorious spring in Green Bay—three outstanding Irish players are on the spring roster. I’m in football heaven. I’ve got good reason to be.

Green Bay scored huge in the sixth round. There is no way St. Brown is a sixth-round draft pick. Rankings schmankings, this guy is good! When he had an elite quarterback throwing to him, he quickly became Notre Dame’s No. 1 receiver. I’ll go out on a limb and project the same can happen in Green Bay. Yes, there are very talented, veteran receivers on the roster, but I don’t care. St. Brown has the ability to separate, which is something we haven’t seen in Green Bay in two seasons. St. Brown has the ability to make athletic catches—which is something we have seen, but it is a requisite skill for an NFL caliber receiver. Moreover, and this is huge, Aaron Rodgers knows how to throw open a receiver. This will work very well with St. Brown’s talent. Even better, St. Brown gets past defenses. His longest reception in 2016 was 79 yards. Rodgers longest pass in 2016 was 60. In 2017 St. Brown’s longest reception was 75 yards. Aaron Rodgers longest pass was 72. And here’s the more important numbers: St. Brown’s average for 2016 and 2017, respectively was 16.6 and 15.6 while Rodgers’ was 8.1 and 7.2. St. Brown brings the deep ball back to Green Bay.

I don’t feel like I’m speculating. I feel like I’m testifying. I’ve watched both of these teams religiously for over twenty years. This is the dawn of a new era in Green Bay. St. Brown is a hyper-talented, athletic receiver that adds dimension. I don’t know how he feels about dropping to the sixth round, but I can’t imagine it was a good feeling. But here is a parallel that I find hugely important: the best receiver in recent history for the Green Bay Packers came out of the seventh round, a receiver that enjoyed a 14-year career, holds two team records and wears a Super Bowl ring and owns a DWTS trophy, my personal hero Donald Driver. Driver was the 213th pick in 1999. Driver ran a 4.45 40; St. Brown a 4.48. Driver is 6’0" where St. Brown is 6’5". Good Lord, I’m getting goosebumps.

Equanimeous St. Brown has all the makings for an NFL star. His work ethic and natural talent suggest he can make it. I know I’m rooting for him and now that I’ve predicted he’ll be a number one receiver, I’m completely invested in his career. I can’t wait to see what happens.