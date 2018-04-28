 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL DRAFT 2018: Notre Dame DL Andrew Trumbetti Signs With The Chicago Bears

Citrus Bowl presented by Overton's - LSU v Notre Dame Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

One of the more forgotton names of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish defense, is defensive lineman Andrew Trumbetti. Andrew had a solid career at Notre Dame and some really nice moments. He wasn’t invited to the NFL Combine - much like his teammate Nyle Morgan, and just like Morgan, he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Chicago Bears.

These are the type of stories that makes watching shows like “Hard Knocks” and the preseason more interesting. Good luck to Andrew as he continues to fight for his dream of becoming player in the NFL!

