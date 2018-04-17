NFL Draft 2018: NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah Returns Mike McGlinchey to First Round in New Mock

Daniel Jeremiah, a former NFL scout now writing for NFL.com, has paired Quenton Nelson with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike McGlinchey with the Cincinnati Bengals in his new first-round mock draft, released today.

McGlinchey’s inclusion at No. 21 is a reversal for Jeremiah, who excluded the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive tackle in his last mock, released March 6. Nelson, meanwhile, moved up two spots from No. 9 (San Francisco 49ers) to No. 7.

Jeremiah wrote of the pair:

“The Bucs need to add more pieces around Jameis Winston. Nelson would be a huge asset in both the running and passing game.” “The Bengals already added one talented offensive tackle in the offseason (Cordy Glenn), but they could use another one. McGlinchey is a Day One starter on the right side.”

McGlinchey is now a near-consensus first-round pick during the NFL Draft, which starts April 26. Jason McIntyre, who had the second most-accurate mock draft last year, yesterday re-added McGlinchey to his first round projection. The USA Today writer has McGlinchey going No. 10 overall to the Oakland Raiders after excluding him from his March 21 mock. (McIntyre has the Cleveland Browns picking Nelson at No. 4 overall.)

We’re tracking mock drafts for all Notre Dame players. The most popular pairings, at present, are below: