Big Recruiting Weekend Coming Up For Notre Dame Football

Spring football for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish means it’s also hardcore recruiting season. The Irish and every other program out there is busy preparing for the fall, but also busy selling itself to high school juniors and sophomores. With the addition of the early signing period in December, the spring recruiting visits take on a greater importance. Schools are getting more and more visits this time of year, and for the first time ever, recruits can take official visits in the spring.

Notre Dame has already had a plethora of visitors this spring, but things are about to really heat up in terms of the numbers and the stakes.

This weekend, Notre Dame is scheduled to host six recruits this weekend on unofficial visits. Four of the recruits are a part of the 2019 class:

The Irish continue to work hard on the Texas trail, and are after another of the best athlete’s in the Lone Star state. Garrett Wilson is an exceptional talent, and the Irish will have to put their best foot forward to get Wilson’s interest. The Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and many others are doing the same.

Brayden Liebrock may not be a name that’s very familiar with Irish fans right now, but the Arizon native’s offer list is quite impressive. Liebrock holds offers from the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, and many others. Distance doesn’t seem to be a factor here unlike many of the west coast prospects.

Georgia defensive back Kenyatta Watson is the biggest fish swimming in the lakes of Notre Dame this weekend. Watson is down to the Irish and the Longhorns for his final two, and this weekend starts a tough race for his pledge. Watson will take an unofficial to Texas next weekend, an official visit to Notre Dame on the 13th, and an official visit to Texas the weekend after that. This feels like a loss to Texas is imminent - especially given that Texas gets the last word, but Notre Dame will have every opportunity to land this talented defensive back.

Adam Berghorst was kind of a last minute addition to this weekend’s guest list, but the 6’7” 245 pounder from Michigan visited the Irish back in February. He holds offers from a lot of the Big 10 and ACC, but the biggest competition is most likely the in-state Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans.