Notre Dame Recruiting: Quarterback Cade McNamara Decommits from the Class of 2019

When Cade McNamara committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last July, he was “all in” on arguably his best offer.

In recent weeks, however, the 4-star quarterback from Damonte Ranch (Reno, Nev.) high school has received offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans and Michigan Wolverines.

On Wednesday, McNamara said he was “still very solid” to the Irish despite the newfound attention.

But today, McNamara walked away from his verbal commitment from the Irish, leaving the 2019 class without a signal caller for the time being.

“Over the course over the past couple of months some things have been said, some things haven’t been done. Notre Dame just isn’t the best fit for me,” McNamara told News 4. “I believe they (ND) might still try to recruit me. As of right now, I cannot see myself playing for Notre Dame just because I feel it’s not the best fit for me. That’s where I stand right now.”

With 11 months remaining in the cycle, the Irish have offered five quarterbacks: McNamara; Spencer Rattler, a four-star currently committed to the Oklahoma Sooners; Grant Gunnell, a four-star holding 30+ offers; Dylan Morris, a four-star currently committed to the Washington Huskies; and Paul Tyson, a four-star uncommitted with 20+ plus offers, including his home state school, the Crimson Tide.

The Irish are in good shape with the quarterback room, having rising senior Brandon Wimbush, rising junior Ian Book, rising sophomore Avery Davis and incoming freshman Phil Jurkovec.

McNamara hasn’t elaborated on why he decommitted, but I’m skeptical it’s because Jurkovec is in front of him. Jurkovec was committed when McNamara signed on, and the four schools that extended him offers all have stud quarterbacks who are either incoming or have multiple years ahead of them.

Onward and upward!