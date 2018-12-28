The Anti-Preview: Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers In The Cotton Bowl

HERE WE GO!!!!! The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in the college football playoff and it’s the Clemson Tigers on the card. Sweet... it’s been a weird build-up. After months of selling the program to the country and defending its place in the natural order of college football... not a whole lot has changed.

Notre Dame is still being smacked upside the head with an inordinate amount of disrespect — and most of it stems from a game that happened six years ago. Never mind the fact that Clemson and Notre Dame have been pretty similar teams all year in a lot of different ways — let’s focus on a game that happened when all of these players were either in high school or junior high.

For as frustrating as it all gets, it’s fairly justified from the 10,000 foot view that many use with college football. The only way to truly change it is to win. Notre Dame makes damn sure that it is different than everyone else out there, so the same standards in place for other schools simply won’t stick with the Irish.

It’s a lot of bullshit, but it’s our bullshit.

We better get to the AP now because I am literally dying (yeah flu szn!)

WHAT SHOULD YOU BE DRINKING?

Since there isn’t going to be a whole lot of orange at the game, let’s add a little bit...

Lithium Motherfucker

Bourbon

Orange Soda

Mix and drink. It’s WONDERFUL!

WHAT SHOULD YOU BE EATING?

Look y’all... I’ve been sick — like at death’s door sick over the past 4 days. There’s only one thing that’s going in my body:

Campbell’s Chicken Noodle Soup

Grab can from the lazy Susan

Open can

Empty contents into a bowl

Fill can with water and pour into bowl

Microwave for 3 minutes

If it’s good enough for Joe Montana’s Cotton Bowl — it’s good enough for me and you.

WHAT SHOULD YOU BE WEARING?

If you didn’t get one by now — shame on you. If Notre Dame wins... WE HAVE YOU COVERED!

Notre Dame is asking for something a little different sooooo.... whatever man. You do you.

SOME OTHER STUFF

I firmly believe this game comes down to Trevor Lawrence vs our secondary and Ian Book vs our secondary.

This is definitely the hardest game for both teams.

Notre Dame’s last major bowl win was in the Cotton Bowl 25 years ago... so we might be due.

Against like 120 other teams, Travis Etienne and Dexter Williams would have a much bigger impact than what I think they will in this game.

Just took my temperature and it’s a steady 101. VICTORY!

AT THE END OF THE NIGHT...

People will get past the whole point spread thing as the games gets going. I expect a very back and forth match-up, but not exactly high scoring. Per usual, turnovers will play a huge role in what goes on, and I think the Irish will have a bit of the edge in that department (like 1-2 slight edge). Notre Dame enters the 4th quarter down 23-20, but Ian Book leads the Irish on a clock draining drive that ends up in the endzone (Hello Alize Mack). Notre Dame’s defense makes enough plays down the stretch to get the win and advance: Notre Dame 27, Clemson 23.