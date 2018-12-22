Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Asa Turner Update

Fans of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish eagerly awaited some news — any news about 4 Star ATH Asa Turner during the early signing period. Turner was a high priority recruit for the Irish during the spring and summer, but Asa committed to the Washington Huskies in July.

Notre Dame remained committed to recruiting Turner, and he kept listening. He listened well enough that when the early signing period arrived, he became torn between the Huskies and the Irish. He showed up at a ceremony where he was supposed to have signed an NLI, but he ended up not signing anything.

The intrigue begins.

During the 2 days following the start of the early signing period, there were many “takes” on Turner’s situation, but seeing as how he was not giving interviews or really providing any real clues to his thinking, the entire thing was up in the air. He had until 11:59 PST on Friday to send a NLI to the school of his choice, and he chose to NOT do so at this time.

The All-American Bowl participant from Carlsbad, California will now have to wait until the February National Signing period to sign with his school of choice. Whether or not he makes a hard decision before then remains to be seen.

This kind of makes for a surprise “exciting signing day” for Notre Dame. With Isaiah Foskey set to make his choice at the All-American game (and all arrows point towards ND), Turner represents the lone “Christmas present” possibility in February.

UPDATE

Asa tweeted this out during the writing of this story: