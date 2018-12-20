Quick Recap: Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Blows Out Jacksonville 100 to 74

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish men’s basketball team blew out the Jacksonville Dolphins this evening, routing them 100 to 74.

The Irish shot a blistering 69% from deep and 62% from the field overall in the first half, and used that hot start and a 14-point halftime lead to propel them to this lopsided win, burying Jacksonville in the second half behind more hot shooting and finishing with 18-of-32 three pointers made and 60% shooting overall.

Notre Dame had 5 players who scored in double digits, led by Dane Goodwin (19 points, 5 rebounds), D.J. Harvey (19 points, 5 rebounds), and T.J. Gibbs (18 points, 7 assists).

Other big contributions were chipped in by John Mooney (16 points, 7 rebounds), Nate Laszewski (12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from deep, 7 boards), and Juwan Durham (5 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocks), as just about everybody got involved in some way throughout the duration of this one.

The now 7-6 Dolphins didn’t play horribly on the evening themselves, putting up 74 points on an ACC squad on the road as Jace Hogan, JD Notae, and Tyreese Davis led the way with 20, 17, and 14 points, respectively. Center David Bell — an Ohio State Buckeyes transfer — also had some really nice moments, finishing with 10 points, 5 rebounds, and a nasty blocked shot he sent into the stands.

The Irish improved to 9-3 on the season with the victory, and will play one more non-conference game this season, a December 29th match-up against Coppin State. Then, starting on New Year’s Day, the Irish dive into their ACC schedule.