Jaylon Smith: The NFL's Next Big Thing?

New Year's Day, 2016, the day that could be the worst day of one of the greatest players to ever put on the gold helmet and don the blue and gold uniform in history. Potential Top 5 pick of the 2016 NFL Draft, Jaylon Smith suffers a gruesome injury potentially ending his career that ESPN kept playing over and over, and over again just like former Notre Dame and Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann's injury did, over and over, and over. An injury that sparked fans to cringe and say "Oh my God", while our beloved linebacker grimaced and cried in pain on the field of his last college football game. A play that made me spring up out of my chair in anger and made me get in my car and just drive. A play many considered dirty by Ohio State's offensive lineman Taylor Decker as the play was already over, but saw Decker continue to shove Jaylon to the ground as if he had some sort of vendetta against the great linebacker. An awkward landing by Jaylon Smith trying not to fall to the ground after being shoved by Decker saw his knee bend, but not in the right way. An injury compared to South Carolina's Marcus Lattimore ending his promising year.

The 2016 BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl was a highly anticipated game between the 2015 National Champion Ohio State Buckeyes led by superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott along with many other 1st round NFL talent and the high powered Notre Dame Fighting Irish led by All-American Linebacker and Butkus award winner Jaylon Smith with All-American and 1st round pick wide receiver Will Fuller. A Notre Dame team who had missed the College Football playoffs by what many said was "two plays" (being the goal line play against the 2016 National Champion runner-up the Clemson Tigers and the game winning field goal against the No. 9 ranked Stanford Cardinal). A bowl game many people said that Jaylon and the rest of the top NFL prospects shouldn't play due to potential injuries occurring. With all that said, Jaylon and his teammates along with Ohio State's put it all on the line while things did not bode well for our beloved Jaylon Smith in the very first quarter of the 2016 BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl.

With all that aside, things are changing and they are changing very, very quickly as Jaylon Smith is making strides that no one in the football world ever saw coming. With all the doubt put on by many, Jaylon Smith never once batted an eye as now he is wearing the helmet of the 5-time Super Bowl champions the Dallas Cowboys. Making strides with evidence as he posts multiple videos of his workouts with even NFL on ESPN's Instagram reposting his comeback video on their account along with the Dallas Cowboys themselves posting pictures of our former great.

And just like UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock said in his comeback against Tito Ortiz and also what the greatest of all-time, Michael Jordan said in his NBA comeback..."I'm Back." Well Ladies and Gentlemen, Jaylon Smith is back.

With the promising of one of the greatest comebacks for a player ever, Cowboy's owner Jerry Jones and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones continue to talk positively and highly of their 2016 2nd round pick who they decided to draft even with the severity of his injury and the potential of never coming back. Jaylon has even surprised and impressed the likes of his teammates such as 10 time Pro-Bowler and future Hall of Famer Jason Witten and All-Pro Linebacker Sean Lee with Lee even saying that Jaylon inspires him by what Jaylon said last season during a meeting towards the end of the Cowboy's season. Lee stated on the Candidly Cowboys podcast hosted by Dallas Cowboy beat writers Jon Machota and Brandon George, "We were in a meeting toward the end of the year and he asked a question about the game plan and I was like, 'You know what, that was a great question. 'You know I'm going to write that down and study that." said Lee. "He was still at the end of the season learning and training his mind." Coming from a well respected player like Sean Lee not only puts a smile on Smith's face, but on all the Notre Dame and Dallas Cowboy fans face's. Jason Witten stated "I've enjoyed getting to spend time with Jaylon this offseason in the workout groups, He's just a remarkable kid. To have the challenges he was presented when he got drafted and had a smile on his face. He comes in early and stays late. He really has embraced this challenge that he's been presented with his knee." That statement coming from a future Hall of Famer and longtime Cowboy who has put it on the line every single time he has stepped on the field should make Jaylon Smith, Notre Dame, and Cowboys fan faint.

But the number one question that posts on everyone's mind including the likes of owner Jerry Jones, CEO Stephen Jones, Head Coach Jason Garrett, and Defensive Coordinator Rod Marinelli is "Will he ever get back to his playing days at Notre Dame?" Well, will he? According to Jaylon Smith himself, Jaylon told the media in January that he clocked himself at 4.5 seconds in his 40 yard dash a year after his gruesome injury and even stated that he could've played and competed at an elite level during the Cowboy's run in the playoffs. But Smith realized that the good Lord has a plan for him and accepted the reality of not playing during the 2016-2017 season, but wanted to do whatever it took to help the Cowboys succeed and make a run to the Super Bowl as the NFC's No. 1 seed.

In the pictures posted by Jaylon Smith, and the Dallas Cowboys along with writers for the Cowboys we can only hope that Jaylon gets on the field and makes an impact on the biggest stage of the football world and being the middle linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. From the words of Jaylon Smith stating at the Cowboys annual golf tournament, he expects to be ready against the New York Giants in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL football season. Jerry Jones also stated that Jaylon will be a franchise player that'll be around for many, many years. As OTA's and minicamps pass Jaylon Smith looks and feels tremendous while dealing with the drop foot caused by the damaged nerve that is regenerating in his knee. Jaylon continues to practice with the brace that helps his drop foot, but has already said he can move his toes without the brace. According to Stephen Jones, he believes Jaylon can play without the brace, but for safety cautions keeps the brace on him.

With all the positive thoughts and minds surrounding Jaylon in Dallas and as he makes his way onto the practice field of The Star. We can all sleep well at night knowing Jaylon Smith is returning to prominence and becoming the next great Cowboy while also becoming the NFL's next big thing.

Go Irish and prayers up for Jaylon Smith!