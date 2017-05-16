Notre Dame Football: With Gant Commit, Urban Meyer Continues His Domination of Brian Kelly

Four-star outside linebacker Dallas Gant verbally committed today — his 17th birthday — to play for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-3, 226-pound U.S. Army All-American shunned several schools, including the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. (They remain in the market for a weakside inside linebacker to add to the 2018 class.)

Gant is part of Urban Meyer’s continued dominance of Brian Kelly on the recruiting trail, regardless of which way you slice it. (I’ll be using the coaches’ names as shorthand for their respective recruiting staffs.)

ATTRACTED TO WINNING

In 2008, the Journal of Sports Economics published a study that suggested a recruit’s decision on where to attend college is “governed by a handful of primary factors” including “the opportunity for individual success and exposure, a team’s recent on-field success and the distance to the school from his hometown.”

Meyer is 61-6 since being announced as Ohio State’s coach on Nov. 28, 2011. Brian Kelly is 43-22 during that same time period.

There are 53 players who were offered scholarships by Notre Dame and ultimately signed with Ohio State since Meyer’s hiring. In addition, there are four athletes in the class of 2018 who have committed to the Buckeyes despite having an Irish offer.

On the flip side, there are 36 players who were offered Ohio State scholarships and chose Notre Dame instead (again, since Meyer). There are three athletes from the class of 2018 who have picked South Bend over Columbus (so far).

Gant is the eighth athlete who also held an Irish offer to commit to the Buckeyes since Notre Dame concluded its disastrous 4-8 season. Four-star cornerback Derrik Allen is the only player to commit to the Irish after Nov. 26 — the date of the USC game — who also held a Buckeyes offer.

MEYER PROTECTS OHIO

Gant plays at St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio. The Ohio State staff has excelled in keeping in-state talent.

Notre Dame and Ohio State have fought over 29 Ohio athletes since Meyer’s hiring. Of those, 23 — 21 four-stars and 2 five-stars — have chose the in-state school. Six Ohioans — all four stars — picked Notre Dame over Ohio State. (They are Malik Zaire, Jimmy Byrne, Elijah Taylor, Shaun Crawford, Tommy Kraemer and Liam Eichenberg.)

Meyer, who coached the Florida Gators from 2005-2010, has pulled eight recruits from the Sunshine State that held Notre Dame offers. Brian Kelly has returned the favor, however, grabbing eight Floridians with Ohio State offers. (There is a difference in star ratings — Ohio State had 5 four-star players and 3 five-star athletes, while Notre Dame had 3 three-star players and 5-four star players.)

Ohio and Indiana both border Michigan, but neither coach has really made inroads there. Kelly lured four-stars Khalid Kareem and Daelin Hayes away from Ohio State offers, while Meyer grabbed four-star running back Mike Weber and four-star offensive tackle Michael Jordan out of the Great Lakes State and away from Notre Dame.

TUG-OF-WAR FOR LINEBACKERS IS CLOSE

Gant, who is categorized as an outside linebacker by 247Sports, is the sixth athlete at his position group to set aside a Notre Dame offer and commit to Ohio State instead. Notre Dame has had three inside linebackers commit in the reverse instance.

However, Notre Dame has landed more middle linebackers — two to Ohio State’s one — and inside linebackers — one to the Buckeyes’ zero — in their head-to-head recruiting battles.

The biggest disparities are at defensive end, where Ohio State holds a 9-to-2 advantage and wide receiver, where the Buckeyes have grabbed eight guys with Notre Dame offers to the Irish’s three with Ohio State offers.

SILVER LINING

Ohio State grabbed the first nine recruits in the battle with Notre Dame after Meyer’s hiring and they’ve gotten 11 of the last 12. Kelly and the Irish were holding their own between mid-February 2012 and the summer of 2016.

If Notre Dame can return to its winning ways, they have a legitimate chance to sway some of these recruits back toward their direction. Nine or more wins per season ought to do it. A bonus, of course, would be Ohio State unexpectedly struggling. (I will not hold my breath.)

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in the Urban Meyer Era Player Position Stars State Team Signed Team Shunned Class of Commit Date Player Position Stars State Team Signed Team Shunned Class of Commit Date Se'von Pittman DE 4 OH OSU ND 2012 12/12/2011 Noah Spencer DE 5 PA OSU ND 2012 12/18/2011 Taylor Decker OT 4 OH OSU ND 2012 1/15/2012 Cameron Burrows CB 4 OH OSU ND 2013 1/19/2012 Jalin Marshall WR 5 OH OSU ND 2013 1/30/2012 Armani Reeves CB 4 MA OSU ND 2012 2/1/2012 Kyle Dodson OT 4 OH OSU ND 2012 2/1/2012 Billy Price DT 4 OH OSU ND 2013 2/13/2012 Eli Apple CB 4 NJ OSU ND 2013 2/16/2012 Davonte Neal CB 4 AZ ND OSU 2012 2/21/2012 Evan Lisle OT 4 OH OSU ND 2013 2/28/2012 James Onwualu WR 4 MN ND OSU 2013 3/14/2012 Colin McGovern OT 4 IL ND OSU 2013 3/24/2012 Hunter Bivin OT 4 KY ND OSU 2013 3/24/2012 Malik Zaire QB 4 OH ND OSU 2013 3/25/2012 Jayme Thompson S 4 OH OSU ND 2013 4/1/2012 John Montelus OG 4 MA ND OSU 2013 4/21/2012 Joey Bosa DE 5 FL OSU ND 2013 4/23/2012 Mike Heuerman TE 4 FL ND OSU 2013 4/26/2012 Jaylon Smith OLB 5 IN ND OSU 2013 6/2/2012 Isaac Rochell DE 4 GA ND OSU 2013 6/7/2012 Jimmy Byrne OG 4 OH ND OSU 2014 12/8/2012 Max Redfield S 4 CA ND OSU 2013 1/4/2013 Donovan Munger DT 4 OH OSU ND 2013 1/25/2013 James Clark WR 4 FL OSU ND 2013 2/6/2013 Ezekiel Elliott RB 4 MO OSU ND 2013 2/6/2013 Sam Mustipher OG 4 MD ND OSU 2014 4/15/2013 Quenton Nelson OT 4 NJ ND OSU 2014 5/1/2013 Alex Bars OT 4 TN ND OSU 2014 5/17/2013 Dante Booker OLB 4 OH OSU ND 2014 5/23/2013 Jalyn Holmes DE 4 VA OSU ND 2014 6/20/2013 Jamarco Jones OT 4 IL OSU ND 2014 6/27/2013 Demetrius Knox OG 4 TX OSU ND 2014 7/28/2013 Curtis Samuel WR 4 NY OSU ND 2014 8/10/2013 Noah Brown WR 4 NJ OSU ND 2014 9/9/2013 Nick Watkins CB 4 TX ND OSU 2014 11/1/2013 Tyler Luatua TE 3 CA ND OSU 2014 12/16/2013 Johnnie Dixon WR 4 FL OSU ND 2014 12/17/2013 Nyles Morgan MLB 5 IL ND OSU 2014 1/3/2014 Jalen Guyton WR 4 TX ND OSU 2015 3/30/2014 Josh Barajas OLB 4 IN ND OSU 2015 5/30/2014 Elijah Taylor DT 4 OH ND OSU 2015 6/13/2014 Shaun Crawford CB 4 OH ND OSU 2015 6/15/2014 Dre'Mont Jones DE 4 OH OSU ND 2015 6/18/2014 Ashton White CB 3 MD ND OSU 2015 7/1/2014 Miles Boykin WR 4 IL ND OSU 2015 7/2/2014 Jashon Cornell DE 4 MN OSU ND 2015 7/2/2014 Justin Hilliard MLB 4 OH OSU ND 2015 7/2/2014 Tommy Kraemer OT 4 OH ND OSU 2016 10/4/2014 Brandon Wimbush QB 4 NJ ND OSU 2015 10/7/2014 Jerome Baker OLB 4 OH OSU ND 2015 10/21/2014 Te'von Coney MLB 4 FL ND OSU 2015 10/23/2014 Torrance Gibson QB 4 FL OSU ND 2015 11/3/2014 Jonathan Cooper DE 4 OH OSU ND 2016 11/14/2014 Matthew Burrell OG 4 VA OSU ND 2015 11/17/2014 Mike Weber RB 4 MI OSU ND 2015 12/10/2014 Jake Hausmann TE 4 OH OSU ND 2016 1/25/2015 Josh Myers OT 5 OH OSU ND 2017 1/25/2015 Dexter Williams RB 4 FL ND OSU 2015 2/4/2015 K.J. Hill WR 4 AR OSU ND 2015 2/4/2015 Dillan Gibbons OG 4 FL ND OSU 2017 4/4/2015 Marcus Williamson CB 4 OH OSU ND 2017 4/18/2015 Liam Eichenberg OT 4 OH ND OSU 2016 4/19/2015 Michael Jordan OT 4 MI OSU ND 2016 5/7/2015 Austin Mack WR 4 IN OSU ND 2016 6/7/2015 Spencer Perry S 3 FL ND OSU 2016 6/29/2015 Jerron Cage DT 4 OH OSU ND 2017 7/21/2015 Nick Bosa DE 5 FL OSU ND 2016 7/23/2015 Luke Farrell TE 4 OH OSU ND 2016 7/24/2015 Isaiah Pryor S 4 GA OSU ND 2017 7/27/2015 Cole Kmet TE 4 IL ND OSU 2017 10/2/2015 Brendon White OLB 4 OH OSU ND 2017 10/3/2015 Antonio Williams RB 4 NC OSU ND 2016 10/18/2015 Khalid Kareem DE 4 MI ND OSU 2016 10/23/2015 Daelin Hayes OLB 4 MI ND OSU 2016 12/10/2015 Haskell Garrett DT 4 NV OSU ND 2017 2/9/2016 JK Dobbins ATH 4 TX OSU ND 2017 3/6/2016 Drew White ILB 3 FL ND OSU 2017 3/21/2016 Phil Jurkovec QB 4 PA ND OSU 2018 5/16/2016 Jonathan McCollister OT 3 FL ND OSU 2017 6/17/2016 Wyatt Davis OG 5 CA OSU ND 2017 6/24/2016 Jayson Ademilola DT 4 NJ ND OSU 2018 6/26/2016 Robert Hainsey OG 4 FL ND OSU 2017 7/10/2016 Chase Young DE 5 MD OSU ND 2017 7/22/2016 Amir Riep CB 4 OH OSU ND 2017 7/23/2016 Trevon Grimes WR 5 FL OSU ND 2017 11/5/2016 Baron Browning OLB 5 TX OSU ND 2017 11/26/2016 Pete Werner OLB 4 PA OSU ND 2017 12/11/2016 Shaun Wade CB 4 FL OSU ND 2017 12/12/2016 Jeffrey Okudah CB 5 TX OSU ND 2017 1/7/2017 Derrik Allen CB 4 GA ND OSU 2018 2/3/2017 Jaiden Woodbey S 4 CA OSU ND 2018 2/7/2017 Jaelen Gill RB 4 OH OSU ND 2018 3/1/2017 Sevyn Banks CB 4 FL OSU ND 2018 4/26/2017 Dallas Gant OLB 4 OH OSU ND 2018 5/16/2017

If you see any mistakes or omissions, note them in the comments or tweet at me.