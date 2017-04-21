Notre Dame Football: 2017 “The Shirt” Unveiling

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish unveiled the 2017 version of “The Shirt” early Friday evening, and it’s not the worst thing I have ever seen.

I suppose I could go into a full on fashion review, but I’ll leave that for another time. After all... I’m in Ohio right now, and haven’t even seen the type of quality garment they even used.

It’s navy blue, which is a bit depressing. In our ELECTRIC NEW STADIUM ATMOSPHERE... shouldn’t The Shirt stand out a bit more (hello Kelly Green) or would that anger the powers that be that pushed along the Crossroads project?

Having said that, I do like the font.

Having said that, using quotes from the Victory March, Joe Theisman, or any quote really- is pretty lame. Like, they could have just had the front of The Shirt, and it would have been WAY better.

Still, we have seen worse- WAY WAY WORSE (like last year, or the sea of pee, or the rise and strike our flesh colored shirt). It’s safe, and of course... people are going to buy it in droves.

I like simpler things, but given our recent history of complete failure in this department, it’s not the worst thing I’ve ever seen.

Brian Kelly just called "The Shirt," 2017 edition "my favorite shirt of all time." Ohhhhh geeeeeez here we go — Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 21, 2017

Good job? Yeah, good job. It’s a major step up from last year.